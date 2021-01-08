Only half of Covid patients brought into ICU come out, expert warns

Only half of Covid patients who are admitted to ICU will ever leave, an expert in infectious disease has said.

And some of those who survive suffer PTSD-like flashbacks from the trauma, Dr Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine physician at St James' Hospital in Dublin said.

Previously healthy Covid patients being admitted in their 50s and 60s are already requiring “a huge amount of oxygen” to breathe and may soon require ventilation in ICU.

And as pressure on hospitals rises with the pandemic, doctors may be forced to choose who to admit to ICU and who to leave without that medical intervention, she said.

Ireland has 286 ICU beds, with a Covid surge capacity of up to about 350 to serve a population of more than 4.9m, leaving Dr Ni Cheallaigh and her colleagues worried about the coming weeks.

“There’s at least a week’s lag time between people getting Covid and their sickest point, so we’re very worried about what the next few weeks are going to bring in terms of the numbers of very sick people who are coming in and in terms of all the other very sick people we’re trying to look after,” Dr Ni Cheallaigh told RTÉ.

We are worried that we may end with a decision in which we have to say, ‘well these two people would benefit but we only have one ventilator - who will get that? That’s a heavy responsibility to take.

And older people or those with very poor health may not be considered for ICU at all.

“You wouldn’t be sending in someone who is elderly, frail, who won’t be able to cope and come out the other side,” she said.

“It’s important to realise that only half of people who go into ICU come out.

"Being in intensive care is often quite a traumatic experience for people.

“And people often have flashbacks, similar to PTSD, similar to what people would get from wars, from being in ICU, from being on these machines. It’s a very invasive situation to be in. You can’t talk, you can’t move, there are lights on, there’s noise, it’s pretty traumatic for people.

It’s a fantastic last resort when we need it but it’s not something you would wish on anybody if there was an alternative.

Covid patients in ICU are often intubated - where a tube is put down your throat and into your lungs - which is attached to a machine that pumps air into and out of your lungs.

Dr Ni Cheallaigh said that patients are heavily sedated to cope with this invasive procedure which can lead to infection and can cause permanent damage to inactive muscles and nerves.

“A lot of the patients in ICU are essentially as they would be during surgery, they’re anaesthetised and you can be like that for weeks.

“So when people come out of ICU it's a very steep road, and a long and difficult road, to rehabilitate."

Good explanation of ICU care here from John 🥰 https://t.co/lZ8dDu53Sa — Cliona Ni Cheallaigh (@ClionaNi) January 8, 2021

Dr Ni Cheallaigh said that her colleagues are already meeting daily to discuss which patients may benefit from intubation or not so that these "very difficult" decisions can be agreed upon in advance.

More than 100 patients are currently critically ill with Covid-19 with more than 1,000 people in hospital with the virus.

“A huge amount” of planned surgeries are now being cancelled as the hospitals swell with Covid patients who may require the ventilators also needed for post-operative patients.

****Outpatient Services Curtailed ****



Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 infection rates in the community, some outpatient services have been postponed.



All patients will be contacted in due course regarding the rescheduling of their appointment. pic.twitter.com/NIzS3w9dXn — St James's Hospital (@stjamesdublin) January 4, 2021

Staff numbers are also dwindling as medics are diverted to Covid wards or are off sick having contracted the virus or been in close contact with someone who tested Covid-positive.

“We’re talking about highly needed surgeries - knee and hip surgeries for people who are immobile with pain, valve surgeries, cancer surgeries.

"We haven’t had to cancel urgent cancer surgeries, yet,” she said.