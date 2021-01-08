Motorists urged to take care as black ice and dangerous conditions reported

Drivers are being warned about black ice on the roads this morning after temperatures dropped to -4 in places overnight.

A status yellow low temperature and ice alert is in place throughout the country until 11am this morning.

Met Éireann says ice has formed on untreated surfaces.

Conor Faughnan, from the AA, says people across the country need to be very careful if they are driving this morning.

"The worst affected area is probably the north-western part of the island but places like Kerry and Kildare.

"There are roads that never thawed out from yesterday so some very icy conditions, particularly on the secondary roads.

"It is countrywide so the advice has to be to slow down. There is reduced traffic with the Covid restrictions but there are still people on essential journeys."

Snow and ice reported in a number of areas at this stage. For updates see https://t.co/zluH69gOVf pic.twitter.com/8artuC2q58 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 7, 2021

Mr Faughnan said AA Roadwatch is reporting an increase in incidents which he said is surprising given the current restrictions.

"Every morning this week has been icy so there have been dangerous conditions on roads.

"We have had lots of minor bumps and knocks, car breakdowns so it has been a treacherous week on the roads."

Met Éireann said today should bring bright winter sunshine although there will be scattered wintry showers in parts with east Leinster and Ulster most at risk.

Severe frost is expected to set in quickly after dark leading to widespread frost and ice overnight.

Tonight will be "extremely cold" with temperatures plummeting to between -2 and -8.