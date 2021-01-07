Health officials warn Covid surge could breach ICU capacity 

Health officials have warned that Ireland could hit a peak of 400 people in intensive care units (ICUs), surpassing the current surge capacity of 350.

A two-hour-long video call was held by public health officials Tony Holohan and Paul Reid, as well as Taoiseach Micheál Martin, to give opposition parties time to have queries answered about the new plan for schools and restrictions.

The public health officials were told there were a number of different data models in play but that Ireland could likely hit "the peak in the next week or two, around January 13th" after the reduction of restrictions over the festive period caused a spike in cases.

Going to leaders briefing now. Will be challenging @MichealMartinTD on misguided decision to force #LeavingCert students into school next week when #COVID19 running riot, also on private hospital deal, slow roll-out of vaccine & need to move to #ZeroCovid strategy @pb4p — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) January 7, 2021

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said: "There was some scary stuff about ICU pressure and that we are at or near the peak now but it could go up to 400, with surge capacity only at 350.

When I queried what happens if we go to 400, Paul Reid said we're going to have real difficulty then and quality of care will deteriorate, so that's pretty alarming."

Dr Holohan told the group there were some signs of hope in the current Covid-19 situation, with some indicators turning positive, such as the number of close contacts reducing quickly.

Public health officials also said they "were not going to predict" when the country can leave lockdown, after a query by Labour leader Alan Kelly about whether the the country could return to some normality by St Patrick's Day.

It's understood the Government is "holding the line" about having the Leaving Certificate exam going ahead and saying schools are safe, noting that Nphet advice backs this up.

People Before Profit, The Social Democrats, Labour, Sinn Féin and Mattie McGrath all noted that students, teachers and families did not feel it was safe or had been made safe and had concerns about the Government's current plan to have Leaving Cert students attend three days a week.

Incredibly strong reaction from students and parents too. Covid positive numbers and numbers in hospital have resulted in understandable fear https://t.co/4DxVJXjP2Q — Catherine Murphy (@CathMurphyTD) January 7, 2021

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said: "Everyone, including the CMO, were adamant schools are safe.

"Everyone had concerns about the Leaving Cert and that the current plan won't be accepted.

"We all acknowledge that particular cohorts of children really suffered from lockdown but the public is at a point similar to before Patrick's Day last year, there's an acceptance there has to be a short, sharp, hard lockdown."

During the meeting, it was noted that a zero-Covid response would be desirable but not possible because of the connection to Northern Ireland and connections with Europe.