Debenhams shuts Irish website

Debenhams has become the latest retailer to shut online operations in Ireland after being impacted by new Brexit tariff rules.

Debenhams, which started its liquidation process last month, took its Debenhams.ie website offline on Christmas Eve following the agreement of the Brexit deal.

In a message on its website, the department store said: “We are currently unable to deliver orders to the Republic of Ireland, due to uncertainty around post-Brexit trade rules."

The British Retail Consortium said that "at least 50" of its members face potential tariffs for re-exporting goods following the trade and co-operation agreement.