Covid-19 leads to shortage of bodies donated to universities 

Senior medics have said a shortage of bodies donated to universities for anatomical work because of Covid-19 raises "significant concerns in terms of the progression of trainees to surgical training".

The paper, published in the Journal of Anatomy, also said the drop in the supply of cadaver donations would have "workforce planning implications for the delivery of front-line medical care".

The paper was written by representatives of the Royal College of Surgeons and NUI Galway as well as counterparts from UK universities, including Imperial College London and the University of Oxford.

It outlines how the onset of the pandemic curtailed training for those already engaged in study in 2019, but also highlighted a possible longer-term issue of a drop in the number of bodies donated for medical training purposes.

The authors hold the view that hands-on examination of cadaveric specimens, and where possible dissection, remains the gold standard for anatomical education.

"Such activities, with associated benefits concerning student engagement, cannot be replaced or substituted for by virtual/online methods alone," it said.

"Moreover, considerations regarding the value of working with cadaveric specimens in terms of developing necessary professionalism and manual dexterity need to be considered, when students are missing the opportunity to have a platform for developing and practising empathy, hand and teamwork skills, as well as an appropriate professional attitude.

"The cancellation of practical-based examinations is also a concern."

According to the paper, with regard to NUI Galway: "The intake of donations had already been suspended in November 2019 until January 2021 due to storage capacity issues. Sufficient pre-Covid-19 donations exist for the next two years, based upon current usage."

It also said the annual memorial service had to be cancelled due to concerns over the potential risk to vulnerable elderly attendees and the planned burial of donors was suspended until further notice.

The paper outlined the impact of the first lockdown on students and issues over donations.

"It is clear that the short- and medium-term consequences of Covid-19 disruption for the assessment of anatomical knowledge and skills will need to be addressed by targeted, quantitative research studies over the coming months and years," it said.

"Given the importance of cadaveric donor material for all levels of anatomy teaching (undergraduate, postgraduate and CPD), the longterm supply of donors is of concern.

Many universities and medical schools continue to receive several enquiries a day from donors and/or their relatives, despite the closure of body donation programmes.

"Fortunately, most potential donors do appear to understand that the cessation is temporary. Nevertheless, there is likely to be a decrease in donor acceptance rates due to Covid-19 as a cause of death and the increased mortality during this period, which may result in a decreased death rate among the donor base in future years.

"Therefore, when the pandemic is over, raising public awareness of the continuing need for donors for anatomical examination may be necessary."