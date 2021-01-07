Covid-19: 6,521 cases confirmed and 10 new deaths in Ireland

Covid-19: 6,521 cases confirmed and 10 new deaths in Ireland

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. File picture.

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 18:57
Ciarán Sunderland

A further 6,521 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland today by the Department of Health.

This follows the record 7,836 cases confirmed yesterday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and 17 deaths.

This evening there were 10 Covid-related deaths reported today.

The latest case data and confirmed Covid-related deaths come as the HSE confirms more than 15,000 people have so far received the coronavirus vaccine.

Based on the current vaccine supply, the HSE expects to vaccinate 135,000 people from these sectors by the end of February.

...More to follow

Read More

HSE confirms more than 15,000 people have so far received Covid-19 vaccine

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 1,410 coronavirus cases confirmed as operations cancelled in Northern Ireland due to patient surge
Spring weather Mar 29th 2020 Public worship suspended in Northern Ireland until next month
Cheltenham Racing Festival 2010 - Tuesday Barbados funeral service of JP McManus' daughter-in-law Emma delayed to next week
covid-19
Covid-19: 6,521 cases confirmed and 10 new deaths in Ireland

Covid-19: ASTI instructs teachers not to co-operate with in-school teaching

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices