Covid-19: 6,521 cases confirmed and 10 new deaths in Ireland

A further 6,521 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland today by the Department of Health.

This follows the record 7,836 cases confirmed yesterday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and 17 deaths.

This evening there were 10 Covid-related deaths reported today.

The latest case data and confirmed Covid-related deaths come as the HSE confirms more than 15,000 people have so far received the coronavirus vaccine.

Based on the current vaccine supply, the HSE expects to vaccinate 135,000 people from these sectors by the end of February.

...More to follow