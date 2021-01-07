Schools need more time for blended learning with Leaving Cert students, says NAPD

Concern has been growing over the Government’s decision to keep special schools and classes open, and for Leaving Cert students to receive three-days of in-person learning, despite school closures.
“A blended approach of face-to-face and online learning is the optimum model but sufficient time is needed to consider and agree all aspects of this in full," said Mr Byrne. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 16:54
Jess Casey

More time is needed in order to plan for a mix of blended learning for sixth-year students, the main organisation representing principals and deputy principals has warned.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) made its comments ahead of a partial return to school next week that will see sixth-year students return to their classrooms.

“School leaders, like many across society, are actively dealing with the unprecedented challenges presented by the upsurge in the pandemic,” said Clive Byrne, NAPD director.

“All school partners share the goal of ensuring every pupil receives maximum teaching and wider educational support during this time, including our Leaving Certificate and special needs pupils.” 

“That goal is challenged like never before by the complexities now presenting. 

“We believe it is important for the Department of Education and all of the education partners to engage, consider, and agree on how we can deliver optimum solutions in what is a difficult situation.

“Online learning will commence as planned from next Monday for all pupils,” he added.

“A blended approach of face-to-face and online learning is the optimum model but sufficient time is needed to consider and agree all aspects of this in full.” 

“Taking sufficient time also enables us to fully account for the consequences of related personal challenges faced by teachers, including childcare and positive/close-contact cases,” he said. 

