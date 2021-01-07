Weather warning issued as temperatures to drop to -4C again tonight

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low-temperature and ice warning for all counties in Ireland.

Temperatures can be expected to drop as low as -4C in places tonight as this week's cold snap continues.

The warning comes into effect from 5pm this evening and continues through until 11am tomorrow.

The forecaster warns of ice forming on untreated surfaces leading to hazardous conditions for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Temperatures are expected to rise later this afternoon before the alert takes effect, but not above 3C.

Tomorrow, there will be widespread frost and ice to start, with temperatures not reaching above afternoon highs of just 3C.

Minimum air temperatures overnight at our 25 synoptic weather stations ranged from -4.5°C at Mullingar to 3.8°C at Belmullet. View today's full weather reports from our synoptic weather stations on our Current Observations page https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/x1T4Nwm6ts — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2021

A similar warning is also in place for the counties in Northern Ireland from 2pm this afternoon.

Temperatures hit as low as -4.5C last night in areas of Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

Earlier today, snow and ice accumulations made for hazardous conditions across the country.

As a result of two Status Yellow warnings earlier today (one for low-temperatures and ice and another for snow and ice) AA Roadwatch asked motorists to reduce their speed and take care on the roads.

Local councils have been gritting main roads.