'Very likely' one in 40 have Covid in areas of Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young has warned that as many as one in 40 people may have coronavirus in some parts of the region.

He said one in 100 people have had a Covid diagnosis in the last week, but he said that is an under-representation of the true number of cases because many are asymptomatic and are not diagnosed.

“It’s very likely that in parts of Northern Ireland there are as many as one person in 40 who currently has Covid,” he told the BBC.

He said the Mid Ulster council area has had the highest number of cases in the last week followed by the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon area.

Prof Young also warned that with the recent doubling in case numbers, the number of hospital patients with the virus could reach 1,000 in the coming weeks.

“In the past we have had up to around 500 of hospital inpatients being treated for Covid, we could easily before the end of this month rise to 1,000 or more, and indeed depending on the impact of the new variant those numbers could rise even further beyond that,” he said.