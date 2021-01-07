Snowfalls overnight lead to hazardous conditions, say Met Éireann

Two status yellow weather warnings are in place for the entire country - a low-temperature alert until 10am, and a snow and ice warning until 11am.
Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 07:53
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann warn of hazardous conditions as warnings remain in place Met Éireann is warning of treacherous conditions this morning after temperatures plummeted to -4C in parts overnight.

Met Éireann is warning of a cold and icy start to the morning with light sleet and snow expected to spread southwards.

Accumulations of snow and ice will lead to hazardous driving and walking conditions this morning.

Maximum afternoon temperatures generally ranging 0 to 3 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

Black ice could be a major issue this morning, according to the Road Safety Authority.

Michael Rowland from the RSA says drivers need to be wary of black ice.

"Black ice we often refer to as winter's worst hazard," he said.

"It's very hard to see, extremely treacherous, especially in shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent high walls."

Snow is already being reported across many parts of the country.

