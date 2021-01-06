Lockdown 3.0: Ireland has done well but missed chances to quash Covid-19

The writing was on the wall for Lockdown 3.0. In the run-up to Christmas, several public health experts warned it was inevitable that the country would face a new round of restrictions in the New Year if we relaxed too soon.

The second Covid-19 wave that emerged in the autumn had not been sufficiently curtailed by December. We did not meet the targets set by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to get the number of new Covid-19 infections down to 100 per day.

As we eased out of Lockdown 2.0 in preparation for a meaningful Christmas, the number of new Covid-19 cases remained above 200 daily.

In the weeks that followed, people returned to shops, pubs and restaurants and mingled more with family and friends, although it was a quiet Christmas by all accounts.

Into the mix came a new, more transmissible variant of Covid-19 from the UK, which is likely to have contributed, in part, to the dramatic rise in infections that we are currently witnessing. Another highly transmissible variant from South Africa hasn’t been detected in Ireland yet.

For a few weeks of respite, we are now paying a heavy price.

The virus is spreading at an alarming rate. Covid-19 is rampant and out of control in our communities.

The country has now breached the 100,000 threshold for infections and in the past two weeks alone more than 30,000 new cases have been confirmed in Ireland – that’s more than the total number of cases confirmed in the first wave of the pandemic last year.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has also set new records. As of Wednesday, there were 921 people in hospital with 76 in intensive care.

Read More Record-breaking 921 Covid patients in hospital as pressure on ICU intensifies

The number of people requiring hospital treatment is higher than the 881 observed at the peak of the first Covid wave in April last year. There may be some small comfort that the numbers in intensive care are lower for the moment.

The stark and rapid rise in infections and hospitalisations necessitated a stark and rapid response and that came before 2021 dawned when Level 5 restrictions resumed from December 30 onwards.

In the days since, that response has been hardened further to a more fulsome national lockdown - Lockdown 3.0. Once again, we have all been urged to stay at home, all non-essential businesses are closed and despite all efforts to keep schools open, that is no longer tenable given current Covid numbers.

While Ireland has done well to keep infection levels and Covid deaths low compared to other countries, infection rates are now catching up with those that have struggled to contain the virus, such as the US and UK.

Current Covid numbers means keeping schools open is no longer tenable. Photo: Larry Cummins

A new analysis of global data by the website, Our World in Data, suggests that the 7-day rolling average for new Covid-19 cases now stands at 720 per million population in Ireland - higher than the US (662 cases per million population) but less than the UK (826 cases per million population) in terms of infection rates.

To date 350,000 Covid deaths have been recorded in the US and 76,000 fatalities recorded in the UK.

The number of deaths in Ireland has remained low by comparison. To date 2,282 people have died here with a significant number of fatalities coming in the first Covid wave when the virus overwhelmed nursing homes in particular.

The 7-day rolling average for Covid deaths here is two per million population compared to 10 per million population in the UK and eight per million population in the US.

In the past two weeks more than 100 people have lost their lives and health officials have warned that the death toll will continue to rise unless the virus is brought under control.

Reactive response

As one of the first countries to go into lockdown when the pandemic first struck Europe last year, Ireland has led the way in responding to Covid-19.

The Government initially adopted a cautious approach when the new biological threat emerged and announced Lockdown 1.0 in late March 2020 as the number of deaths climbed into double-digit figures.

At the same time, the Government has faltered many times, missing opportunities to quash the Covid surge and instead leaving the country open to rolling lockdowns.

Some argue that we opened up too soon out of the first lockdown last May. When the Government ignored Nphet advice last autumn, we also missed opportunities to get ahead of the Covid-19 curve.

“In the summer you were so close to zero Covid. You had such few cases in the summer," Professor Devi Sridhar, Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, told RTÉ radio on Wednesday.

So the question has to be asked what could have been done to protect those low numbers and avoid the current lockdown? What are the steps that should have been taken and what can we learn from that?

Recommendations to tighten up on travel restrictions and adopt an all-island approach have also fallen on deaf ears or been acted on too late.

The new requirement for a negative Covid test before travelling into Ireland, some say, comes too late and does not go far enough. There is a need for quarantine or isolation facilities like those provided in Australia and other countries that have had greater success in managing Covid.

While the country is no longer in the emergency phase of dealing with an unknown quantity, the risks posed by Covid-19 remain the same and may be even heightened by the new variants of the virus.

Despite best laid plans, the risk of overwhelming the health service, nursing homes, or other congregated settings and causing significant illness and loss of life has not changed.

In some respects, we are back to where we were nine months ago with some advantages and disadvantages.

On the plus side, the approval of two Covid-19 vaccines – the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines - by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) brings hope that there is an end in sight, possibly this year.

On the negative side there are two new more transmissible variants of Covid-19 in circulation – one of which has been detected here already.

Looking at similar infection growth rates in the UK and Northern Ireland in recent weeks it is increasingly likely that the new more transmissible UK variant is contributing to the third Covid wave in Ireland.

The fact that infection rates remain high in border counties may further compound the situation across the whole island.

Calls for an all-island approach, however, have been met with a half-hearted response to date. Officials on both sides of the border briefed each other throughout the crisis but both governments failed to come together for the greater good of all on the island.

There is hope, however, that the EMA approval of the Moderna vaccine this week may pave the way for a speedier roll out of vaccines than we have seen to date.

On this front, Ireland is lagging behind, having only vaccinated 4,000 people with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to date.

In terms of numbers, the US, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Russia and UK are leading the way in rolling out the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine that was approved before Christmas. Just shy of 15 million doses have been administered around the globe.

The HSE has promised that the national vaccination programme will be ramped up quickly as more vaccine supplies become available.

Great news! Once the licensed information is available work will begin on updating clinical materials and making them available on https://t.co/UDRBkCp36A as we have done for the 1st vaccine licensed in December. https://t.co/y8YZOqilpK — HSE National Immunisation Office (NIO) (@HSEImm) January 6, 2021

There is also the risk, however, that the new Covid-19 variants could pose a challenge for the newly developed vaccines, which may have to be modified, further delaying their rollout.

As 2021 begins, there are reasons to be hopeful but we still have a long way to go to find a way out of Covid.

The success of national vaccination programmes will be contingent on supplies and the new variants not scuppering these plans.

In the meantime, the new normal of rolling lockdowns, masks, hand hygiene and social distancing is set to linger.