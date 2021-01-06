1,985 new cases of Covid-19 in NI and 13 further deaths

Hospitality occupancy across Northern Ireland was put at 102%.
1,985 new cases of Covid-19 in NI and 13 further deaths

A man wearing a face mask walks past an entrance to Belfast City Hospital, Northern Ireland, after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants as the region enters a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions in response to spiralling infection rates.

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 14:22
PA and Greg Murphy

An additional 13 deaths with Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 1,985 people have tested positive.

Hospitality occupancy across Northern Ireland was put at 102%.

There are a total of 592 Covid-confirmed inpatients, 44 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, all scheduled GCSE and A-level examinations in Northern Ireland will be cancelled, Peter Weir has confirmed.

The Stormont Education Minister said work is under way on alternative awarding arrangements.

It comes amid stricter lockdown measures to stop a rise in transmission of coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by new cases.

Mr Weir said all mainstream education providers will be asked to provide remote learning until the half-term break in the middle of February.

Read More

GCSE and A-level exams in Northern Ireland cancelled - minister confirms

More in this section

Coronavirus Click and collect ban will further setback retailers, says industry body
George Nkencho death Family of George Nkencho awaiting meeting with Garda watchdog
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 30, 2020 Government to announce increased restrictions on schools, construction, travel and retail
Coronavirus - Thu Apr 23, 2020

Dublin nursing home tackling Covid-19 outbreak

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices