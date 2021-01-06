1,985 new cases of Covid-19 in NI and 13 further deaths

An additional 13 deaths with Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 1,985 people have tested positive.

Hospitality occupancy across Northern Ireland was put at 102%.

There are a total of 592 Covid-confirmed inpatients, 44 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, all scheduled GCSE and A-level examinations in Northern Ireland will be cancelled, Peter Weir has confirmed.

The Stormont Education Minister said work is under way on alternative awarding arrangements.

It comes amid stricter lockdown measures to stop a rise in transmission of coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by new cases.

Mr Weir said all mainstream education providers will be asked to provide remote learning until the half-term break in the middle of February.