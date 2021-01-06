Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for entire country

The warning comes into effect from 11pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.
Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for entire country

Temperatures this evening can be expected to plummet to -3C and -4C.

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 11:48
Greg Murphy

Two separate weather warnings for snow and low temperatures have been issued for the entire country.

Temperatures this evening can be expected to plummet to -3C and -4C.

According to the Met Éireann, snow and ice will lead to hazardous conditions.

Tonight, a widespread frost is expected to set in early with icy stretches and some freezing fog.

Rain, sleet and snow will move down from the northwest with snow accumulations in some areas.

Lowest temperatures of -4C with the coldest expected across Leinster.

On Thursday morning, there will be snow accumulations to begin the day, but brighter conditions will extend across the country.

Met Éireann predicts another "raw day" with highs of just 1C to 5C.

The warning comes into effect from 11pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.

A low-temperature warning will also come into effect at 8pm and last until 10am on Thursday morning.

Read More

Kerry Mountain Rescue saves nine climbers from an icy Carrauntoohil

More in this section

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19 Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19
Home working prejudice increase Remote workers face long waits for garden offices or log cabins
CC SINN FEIN Thousands of workers face tax bill 'up to €1,400' for Covid wage subsidies
CC CHRISTMAS SCENES

AGSI: Gardaí 'should be prioritised' in vaccination rollout

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices