Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for entire country

Two separate weather warnings for snow and low temperatures have been issued for the entire country.

Temperatures this evening can be expected to plummet to -3C and -4C.

According to the Met Éireann, snow and ice will lead to hazardous conditions.

Tonight, a widespread frost is expected to set in early with icy stretches and some freezing fog.

Rain, sleet and snow will move down from the northwest with snow accumulations in some areas.

Lowest temperatures of -4C with the coldest expected across Leinster.

On Thursday morning, there will be snow accumulations to begin the day, but brighter conditions will extend across the country.

Met Éireann predicts another "raw day" with highs of just 1C to 5C.

The warning comes into effect from 11pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.

A low-temperature warning will also come into effect at 8pm and last until 10am on Thursday morning.