AGSI: Gardaí 'should be prioritised' in vaccination rollout

Head of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has called for gardaí to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination
Antoinette Cunningham said the risk of exposure to coronavirus was higher for members of the force. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 11:39
Vivienne Clarke

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, has called for gardaí to be prioritised for vaccination on the list of essential workers.

Ms Cunningham told RTÉ radio's Today show that the risk of exposure to the virus was higher for members of the force. 

Gardaí were needed to implement the restrictions, such work could not be done without them to impose the rule of law, she said.

Her members did not need to experience mass exposure and she had heard of increased numbers within the force who had Covid and others who had to self-isolate because they were contacts.

It was critical that gardaí be available to handle the pandemic, she added.

