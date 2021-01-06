Women on Air: New database encourages women to contribute to broadcast media

Women on Air: New database encourages women to contribute to broadcast media

The organisation aims at bringing greater gender balance to Irish airwaves. Picture: PA

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 10:34
Greg Murphy

Women on Air is launching a new media database aimed at women who are "ready, willing and able" to contribute to broadcast media opportunities.

The organisation aims at bringing greater gender balance to Irish airwaves and have chosen Women's Little Christmas (Nollaig na mBan) to launch their new database, which a view to providing "greater visibility and access to women from a wide range of backgrounds and expertise."

According to the group, early sign-ups including for president of Ireland, Mary McAleese, pharmacist and former TD Kate O'Connell, and designer Sonya Lennon.

To join the database, women "should have some demonstrated experience" in broadcast media, and a training session is being set up by Women on Air for those who do not have experience but would like to learn more about broadcast media.

In order to join the database, women should have some demonstrated experience in broadcast media. 

Women who don’t yet have experience but who want to broadcast, are encouraged to register for an upcoming Women on Air media training session.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD, said she "values" the work of Women on Air.

"We are making progress in Ireland but there are still many areas where women are unfortunately the minority including in politics, and unfortunately on our airwaves."

Ms Martin encouraged women to either sign up to the media database or to register to take part in one of the Women on Air’s training sessions.

“I am one of the many women who have been through the {Women on Air media training} process and I found it hugely beneficial.” 

Chair of the Women on Air Board, Roisin Duffy said the new database will help address "what is an ongoing lack of gender balance across a lot of broadcast media in Ireland."

"There is no doubt that the direction of public policy is influenced by commentary and debate on broadcast media and therefore if women’s voices are absent or in the minority, this has a serious impact on wider society."

To sign up to the media database or to register an interest in media training, please visit www.womenonair.ie

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

