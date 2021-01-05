Covid-19: Schools and constructions to close, new restrictions on retail, travel

The Government is set to introduce a full lockdown with schools and constructions sites closed and a ban on click and collect shopping.

Government leaders, the HSE and Nphet engaged in lengthy discussions this evening around new restrictions which will see a return to the first lockdown in March in a bid to tackle the mobility of the virus.

The final details will be signed off on by Cabinet on Wednesday, however, the Government's Covid sub-committee has agreed that all schools should close until January 30.

However, Education Minister Norma Foley is working on measures to facilitate special needs education.

It is understood that the Government are also determined to protect the Leaving Certificate exam and ensure it goes ahead.

"There is a real determination that the Leaving Cert will happen so that we are not looking at the predicted grades of last year," a Government source said.

Construction sites will also close under the new stricter measures, however, essential and critical projects will be allowed to continue.

It is understood that this would include a percentage of social housing, health and other building projects that are deemed critical as well as necessary refurbishments.

Non-essential retailers will be told to stop click and collect services, but they will be allowed to operate click and deliver services instead.

Travel regulations

The new restrictions on retail and construction come as all passengers arriving into the country will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test as the Government ramps up restrictions.

The new regulation will initially be rolled out for people travelling to Ireland from the UK and South Africa from this weekend, but will be extended to all those entering the country soon after.

Cabinet is expected to sign off on a range of new measures on Wednesday in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the virus including the extension of the travel ban from Britain and South Africa until Friday midnight.

After this time, all people entering the country from these regions will be required to show that they have received a negative PCR test in the past 72 hours.

They will be asked to produce the results of this Covid test when landing at airports or entering Irish ports. Exemptions will be made for essential supply crew including aircrew and hauliers.

The travel ban had been due to expire tomorrow evening and was originally brought in a bid to stop and slow down the spread of new strains in both the UK and South Africa.

Government leaders, the HSE and Nphet have been locked in lengthy discussions this evening around the introduction new restrictions.

The Government Covid Sub-committee is discussing a range of new measures including the possible closure of schools until the end of the month and the shutting down of construction sites.

The final decision will be made by Cabinet tomorrow.

Cases confirmed as hospitalisations surge

New regulations on travel come as 5,325 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

The total number of cases confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic first began has reached 113,322.

Rising cases amidst the third wave of the virus has led to increased hospitalisations warned Dr Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) from the Department of Health.

The CMO said these surging hospitalisations are placing increased stress on the health system and that everyone needs to stop the spread of infection.

“We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring,” said Dr Holohan.

School closures

Meanwhile, schools look set to stay closed until the end of the month after the Fianna Fáil social media team and TD Niamh Smyth appeared to confirm the move on social media.

Both accounts have since deleted the tweets which claimed a decision had been made to keep schools closed until the end of the month.

Former Agricultural Minister Dara Calleary has a post on his Facebook that confirms the move and is still live.

It is likely that all primary and secondary schools will close until January 31, with a move to remote learning until then.

Provisions for special education and the disability sector will be made to ensure those with extra educational needs do not fall behind.

The Taoiseach appeared to confirm the move himself earlier today, saying that keeping schools closed until the end of January is "on the agenda" to lower the movement of people.

The proposals are being discussed at the cabinet sub-committee today before a final decision is made tomorrow.