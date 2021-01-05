Threat issued against Arlene Foster by South East Antrim UDA

DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster said she has been made aware of a threat against her by the South East Antrim UDA.

Mrs Foster said she understands the threat was issued because of her support for the family of murder victim Glenn Quinn.

The 47-year-old was beaten to death by paramilitaries in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim in January 2020.

“This threat appears to have been issued because of my support for the Quinn family a year on from the brutal murder of Glenn Quinn,” Mrs Foster said.

“My thoughts and support remains with the Quinn family who have so bravely stood up to continued intimidation.

“This threat is simply reflection of what an innocent family have faced for so long now.

“There must be no place for such behaviour in any free society and we all must stand against those criminal gangs which continue to operate within our community.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “Everyone will stand with the First Minister and particularly with the Quinn family in the face of such threats.

“It is important that we all continue to shine a light on such groups who exist for nothing more than their own criminal purposes.”