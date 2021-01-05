817 people in hospital with Covid - a 97% rise since last week

There are 817 people with Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

Today, there has been an increase of 74 people on wards with the virus since yesterday a 97% rise on last Tuesday's total.

The HSE has also confirmed 67 discharges.

Only during the peak of the first wave of Covid-19 in Ireland was there more patients with the disease in Irish hospitals.

The highest number of patients in hospital with the virus was 881 in April.

In terms of ICU, last night there were 73 people with the disease being treated, however, it is still well below the peak of 155 in April.