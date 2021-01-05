817 people in hospital with Covid - a 97% rise since last week

In terms of ICU, last night there were 73 people with the disease being treated, however, it is still well below the peak of 155 in April.
817 people in hospital with Covid - a 97% rise since last week

Portacabin structures outside the Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 10:15
Greg Murphy

There are 817 people with Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

Today, there has been an increase of 74 people on wards with the virus since yesterday a 97% rise on last Tuesday's total.

The HSE has also confirmed 67 discharges.

Only during the peak of the first wave of Covid-19 in Ireland was there more patients with the disease in Irish hospitals.

The highest number of patients in hospital with the virus was 881 in April.

In terms of ICU, last night there were 73 people with the disease being treated, however, it is still well below the peak of 155 in April.

Read More

HSE in talks with private hospitals as Covid-19 poses greatest threat to date

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 4th January 2021 HSE in talks with private hospitals as Covid-19 poses greatest threat to date
Elderly stock Covid-19 outbreak infects 40 residents of Laois nursing home 
High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks. Government may not set firm back-to-school date until Nphet deems it safe
File photo THIS YEARÕS POSTPONED Leaving Certificate examinations get underway later today, with just 2,569 students set to sit

ASTI: State exams must go ahead in 2021 'no matter what'

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices