Temperatures to plunge to -7 tonight

Temperatures are set to dip as low as minus 7 degrees celsius in parts of the country tonight.

Met Éireann says it will be the coldest of the winter so far.

Forecaster Liz Walsh says the recent cold snap will continue over the coming days.

She told Newstalk: "Temperatures have been below average since before the new year and they are going to continue to be below average at least until the end of this week.

"There'll be slightly warmer temperatures coming on Thursday, but then another very cold day looks likely on Friday as well and it will remain quite cold, but possibly a little less cold, as we go into the weekend."

The forecasted cold snap continues as Met Éireann warns of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) for this month.

Met Éireann has said it is not certain what effect this SSW will have on the country’s weather for the coming weeks as every SSW produces different results.

Less than half of SSW’s lead to colder weather conditions in Ireland however in February 2018, a SSW led to the Beast from the East storms that blanketed the country in unusual heavy snow.

The State forecaster said Ireland is already in a “very blocked pressure set up” which is contributing to the uncertainty.

A Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) is forecast for early January 2021.

It is uncertain how this will affect our weather in the coming weeks as Ireland is already in a very blocked pressure setup.

Ms Walsh added it will be particularly chilly in the west and north.

"It's definitely below average for sure, she said.

"What we have at the moment is high pressure anchored to the north-west of Ireland the UK and that's bringing very light winds.

"As we go through tonight those winds are going to die away and they're going to become quite light, especially in the west and north-west of the country - perfect conditions for very cold temperatures to occur."