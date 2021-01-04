Remote learning for schoolchildren in Northern Ireland to be extended as Covid-19 cases soar

A period of remote learning for schoolchildren in Northern Ireland is to be extended amid soaring coronavirus cases, the First Minister has said.

Speaking on Monday night, Arlene Foster said ministers had “reflected on the seriousness of the situation here” before coming to the decision.

The Executive is to reconvene on Tuesday to confirm details of the proposal, but it is believed it could extend beyond January.

Remote learning extended

Mrs Foster said: “I think it’s fair to say that we will have to engage in more remote learning at schools.

“We want to look at the finer details of that in and around vulnerable children and special needs children.

“One of the learning points from the first lockdown was the fact that a lot of special needs to children need to have the ability to go to their place of schooling so they can deal with medical procedures and issues like that.” The most recent plan was for primary pupils to be taught remotely for the week from January 4-8, while for secondary school Years 8 to 11, remote learning is due to last for the entire month.

It is expected that creches, nurseries and day care centres will remain open for children of key workers, as has happened in England.

In addition to the measures in schools, stay at home advice is to be put into legislation, while the Executive is also set to examine international travel advice.

Mrs Foster said: “We will be putting that message of stay at home back into law again.

“The message will be stay at home unless you have a reason to leave home.

Those reasons will be put into law. We think that is necessary given the huge rise in positive cases here in Northern Ireland.

She added: “In terms of travel as well, something we discussed today with the other administrations across the United Kingdom, because we recognise that international travel will have to be reviewed again as well.” Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that remote learning would be extended, stay at home advice will be put into legislation and travel rules will be updated.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said “urgent and decisive” action was required.

The Executive is to meet again on Tuesday, when the Education and Health Ministers are to put forward a set of detailed proposals, including recommendations on this year’s exams.

In a tweet following the meeting, Ms O’Neill said: “In addition to the restrictions already in place….Remote learning will be extended. Stay at home will be put in to regulation.

“Travel will be revisited. Education & Health Minister to bring detail of proposals to meeting of Exec tomorrow to include recommendations on exams”.

Ministers will update the Assembly on Wednesday on any decisions made at Tuesday’s meeting.

Another 1,801 people have tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health said on Monday.

That makes 12,507 diagnoses over the last seven days.

Another 12 deaths have been reported.