Met Éireann notes Beast from the East conditions as Tuesday expected to be winter's coldest night

Tuesday night looks set to be the coldest of the winter so far according to the State weather forecaster.

Met Éireann said temperatures could fall as low as minus five and seven degrees in the west and north of the country.

Up until now, the lowest temperatures recorded so far have been in Co Roscommon last Satuday, December 2, with a chilly minus 5.9 degrees recorded.

Tonight meanwhile expected widespread low temperatures of minus two and minus three degrees are predicted. It will be coldest away from the east coast.

Clear spells but widespread severe frost is forecast. Light northeasterly breezes are predicted and most areas are to stay dry but showers of rain, hail, sleet or snow will continue to affect parts of Leinster & Munster. Isolated showers are expected in Ulster.

Frost and ice will be slow to clear tomorrow morning but it is expected to stay dry with some sunny spells.

Today’s showers of snow, sleet, hail, and rain will continue to affect parts of Leinster and east Munster.

The State weather forecaster said on Wednesday it is expected temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the day in parts of the midlands and the west of the country.

Sudden Stratospheric Warming signalled

The forecasted cold snap continues as Met Éireann warns of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) for this month.

It is uncertain how this will affect our weather in the coming weeks as Ireland is already in a very blocked pressure setup.

Met Éireann has said it is not certain what effect this SSW will have on the country’s weather for the coming weeks as every SSW produces different results.

Less than half of SSW’s lead to colder weather conditions in Ireland however in February 2018, a SSW led to the Beast from the East storms that blanketed the country in unusual heavy snow.

The State forecaster said Ireland is already in a “very blocked pressure set up” which is contributing to the uncertainty.

In a report published to their website, Met Éireann said the SSW’s effects are not clear: “It is uncertain how this will affect our weather in the coming weeks as we are already in a very blocked setup.

“It could kick-start the westerly momentum in our region, at least temporarily, as the SPV is pushed over Scandinavia, leading to a strengthening of the North Atlantic jetstream, resulting in a more typical winter weather pattern for Ireland.

“It could also prolong and intensify the high latitude blocked setup leading to cold polar air masses flooding south into northern Europe or elsewhere in the mid latitudes.”

Cold weather was previously forecast for the week by Met Éireann with widespread frost and ice.

Motorists have been asked to slow down and drive with extreme caution, allowing for a greater distance between other cars.