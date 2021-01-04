Q&A: What is happening with Covid-19, schools and level 5 restrictions?

What is the current situation?

Schools had been due to reopen this week after the Christmas break. However, the decision was taken to keep primary and secondary schools shut for another week until January 11.

How safe are schools?

Education Minister Norma Foley told a meeting of opposition spokespeople that the latest advice received by the Government is that schools are by nature a "safe environment".

Transmission of the virus appears to be lower among young children and their symptoms less severe.

On Sunday evening, there were three children in Crumlin hospital with the virus and no patients with Covid in either Temple Street or Tallaght children's hospitals.

However, there are concerns about the transmissibility of the new strain of the virus and how it might impact schoolchildren.

So will schools reopen next week?

Keeping schools closed was a difficult decision for the Government as significant emphasis had been placed on the fact that they had managed to get one million pupils safety back into classrooms in September. The extension of the Christmas holidays highlights the precarious position Ireland now finds itself in and the growth of the virus.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is due to meet on Tuesday where Government leaders will discuss the possibility of reopening schools with Nphet and the HSE.

The Government has promised a decision by Wednesday, however, there is now a growing opinion among ministers that schools will remain closed for at least another week.

What do teachers think?

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland wants schools to remain closed until January 18 at the earliest.

After union heads met Ms Foley, on Monday evening, ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie said the minister had been a "long way short of convincing" with regard the reopening of schools

He said the "space has to be found and time has to be found to look at the implications of the new variant strain" of Covid-19.

Fórsa also said Nphet should conduct a fresh risk assessment on the reopening of schools, and clearly set out the criteria for determining when it would be safe for them to open.

What do opposition parties think?

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald raised growing concern on safe return to school with the Taoiseach on Monday and said reopening next week is not realistic.

Spoke with Taoiseach to raise growing concern on safe return to school & childcare - return next Monday is not realistic. Imperative that plan to safely open is produced. Clarity needed. Also pressed again for govt to #PayStudentNursesandMidwives who are on the Frontline #COVID19 — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) January 4, 2021

Labour said a middle ground solution must be found between full closure and all attending.

The Social Democrats said a national strategy was required for continuing with education during Covid-19.

Solidarity-PBP TD Paul Murphy called on the Government to close schools until it is safe for them to be re-opened so that alternative plans can be made.