Vaccine will be to 'a step towards normality' at Waterford nursing home

Residents at a Waterford nursing home, who will be among the first to get a Covid-19 vaccine, say it is a 'step towards normality.'

Director of nursing at Maypark House nursing home Laura Sheridan said every resident accepted the vaccine, with some light-hearted teasing among them already as to who will get the first jab on Thursday morning.

An ultra-low temperature pharmaceutical fridge has been installed, the delivery of vaccines is expected on Wednesday, and the vaccine team will be on-site all day Thursday.

Ms Sheridan said: “I thought the residents would be a bit nervous about receiving the vaccine, but they’re not, none of them expressed any kind of fears."

They are mostly just relieved, they feel this is the first step towards normality and to getting closer to their families again.

Maypark House has so far escaped the Covid-19 scourge, with no cases among the 22 residents or 36 staff.

“We have been very lucky here. I have an amazing team. And especially over Christmas, they have stayed away from their own families and own friends, to keep the residents safe,” Ms Sheridan said.

A three-page consent form must be signed by each resident, it stipulates as do all vaccine consent forms.

“In order to give valid, informed consent, an individual must be provided with written information, the HSE Vaccine Information Leaflet, about the vaccination in advance of vaccination, otherwise consent will not be valid," it reads.

A list of everyone who consents is then sent to the HSE for vaccine-delivery numbers.

Ms Sheridan said the last year has been tough for everyone in the home, but she praised the older people for adapting to the online world so quickly and said families have been very supportive.

The nurse who has worked there for 11 years said: “To see a 99-year old lady using an iPad was probably a first, an 80-year-old man using a Chromecast was a first for me as well."

They are incredibly resilient, they pick us up and we pick them up, we really have become more of a family than we ever were here.

Every resident got a holiday visit just before the latest round of restrictions. Staff turned an on-site chapel and a veranda which runs around the building into visiting areas, with strict hand hygiene and mask rules.

She is hopeful the vaccine jabs this week are the start of a return to normal visiting later this year.

Ms Sheridan nervously joked: “Every time I say something positive (to you) I am touching my desk for luck.

Maypark House.

“We are almost afraid to say anything positive because we have done so well so far. We feel this is the last major hurdle for us especially as the community figures are so high.”

This week staff and residents at 25 of the 580 nursing homes in Ireland receive their first jab.

Head of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly welcomed news that 35,000 people will get their first shot this week across nursing homes and hospitals. He said: “We especially welcome that vaccination rollout will be across seven days and this will encompass all healthcare settings."