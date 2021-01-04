Gardaí appeal for information to find missing Wicklow teen

Heran Eferem was last seen on New Year's day
Missing teenage girl Heran Eferem. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 16:47
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a teenager missing since New Year's Day.

Heran Eferem, 17, was last seen when she left her home on Friday afternoon, January 1 in Roundwood, Co Wicklow. 

Ms Eferem is described as being 5'3" in height with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas top, white runners and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information on Ms Eferem’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station 0404-67107, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

