Gardaí appeal for information to find missing Wicklow teen

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a teenager missing since New Year's Day.

Heran Eferem, 17, was last seen when she left her home on Friday afternoon, January 1 in Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Ms Eferem is described as being 5'3" in height with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas top, white runners and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information on Ms Eferem’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station 0404-67107, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.