Woman dies following west Belfast crash with suspected hit-and-run driver

A young woman has died following a road crash in west Belfast.

Lucy McIlhatton, 24, was a pedestrian on the Springfield Road at the time of the incident at around 9pm on Sunday.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, failing to remain where the accident occurred, causing injury, and assault on police.

Inspector Philip McCullagh has asked for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, which involved a silver Toyota Avensis car, to contact officers.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area at the time and who witnessed this tragic collision or who captured footage on dashcam to contact officers in Woodbourne or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1554 03/01/21,” he said.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."