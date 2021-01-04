Covid-19: 12 deaths and 1,801 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week long lockdown. Picture: PA

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 15:20
Ciarán Sunderland

A further 12 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland and 1,801 people have tested positive for coronvirus in the last 24 hours.

527 people are in hospital with the virus in Northern Ireland and 39 people are receiving treatment in intensive care. 

The latest Covid-related fatalities bring the total number of deaths since the outbreak began to 1,366. 

79,873 cases of Covid-19 have now been recorded in the North. 

Yesterday, 1,662 cases of coronavirus were reported and six Covid-related deaths confirmed.

Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown with non-essential retail closed.

13,611 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last eight days as health authorities and the Stormont Executive attempt to bring infection rates under control.

Meanwhile, the rollout of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine began today.

One of the first people to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was 94-year-old Eileen Lynch. 

She received the jab at a GP surgery on the Falls Road in West Belfast this afternoon. 

