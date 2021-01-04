McGrath calls for review of funding to RTÉ in wake of 'deeply offensive' sketch

A Tipperary TD has branded the New Year's Eve show comedy sketch on RTÉ as 'deeply offensive' to people of faith and sexual assault victims.

The mock news report portrayed God as a rapist, sparking hundreds of complaints.

The national broadcaster has apologised, but Independent deputy Mattie McGrath is slamming the content as 'inappropriate'.

He told Newstalk older people, in particular, were shocked by it.

"RTÉ have failed in the removal from the RTÉ Player," he said.

"They're just riding high. It was morally and deeply offensive to many many prime time viewers.

"More so elderly people who have been locked cocooning in their houses for months now denied access to Holy Mass."

The Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, condemned the Waterford Whispers News skit hosted by former newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna as "blasphemous".

Mr McGrath is calling for a review of state funding of RTÉ, in the wake of the depiction of God in the comedy sketch.

"The taxpayers are paying the piper here and they need fair play," he said.

"Fair play and fine play with me, but this is totally over the top. On the night that was in it, with a captive audience, to land this in like a bombshell is disgusting and despicable."

Meanwhile, Atheist Ireland says the satirical news bulletin should stay on RTÉ's website.

The state broadcaster acknowledged the segment aired on New Year's Eve had caused some offence after receiving around 600 complaints from viewers.

But Atheist Ireland's chair Michael Nugent says the account of the Immaculate Conception told at primary schools is not so different.

Speaking to Newstalk, he said: "The way that they frame it in the catholic curriculum in Irish primary schools is that Mary is portrayed as a child, lying in her bed, with a little butterfly fluttering by.

"We're told, or the children are told, that she was confused and afraid but she still said yes.

"Now that doesn't sound like informed consent and it doesn't sound like a responsible way to teach children about what you should say if a stranger comes to your room and wants to impregnate you."