Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old from Kildare

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for help in locating a 24-year-old missing from Kildare.

Brian Coyle has been missing from his home in Kilcock since Sunday, December 27.

Gardaí said that CCTV footage of Brian indicates that his last known location is Meath Bridge, Kilcock at 6.09pm on that Sunday evening.

Gardaí are appealing to local farmers in the Kilcock area to check any outhouses or large fields on their properties.

Brian is described as being 5'11" in height with a slim build.

He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Have you seen Brian Coyle?

When last seen, Brian was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers.

He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Gardaí and Brian's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may recognise Brian from the CCTV still or who was in the area of Meath Bridge, Kilcock between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, December 27 is asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts should contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.