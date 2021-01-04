Most Fianna Fáil TDs want Martin gone by 2022

There is not a “snowball’s chance in hell” of Micheál Martin leading Fianna Fáil into the next general election as a majority of his own TDs want him gone by 2022.

Mr Martin has stated in recent days that he intends serving as Tánaiste once he vacates the Taoiseach’s office in 2022 and continuing on as leader into the next election.

Despite this, a majority of his party do not see that happening, according to a canvass of more than 20 Fianna Fáil ministers, TDs, and senators conducted by the Irish Examiner.

Just two out of that group said they would be happy for Mr Martin to stay on while everyone else said they expected him to go at the time of the handover. A smaller group have said his tenure as Taoiseach is not guaranteed.

Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan has said a number of factors including poor leadership, poll ratings, and a failure to reach out to his TDs means he is in danger of being ousted before the handover to Fine Gael.

“There isn’t a way in God’s Earth he’ll be leading the party into the next election,” Mr Moynihan told the Irish Examiner.

Everyone in the street knows he’ll be very lucky if he serves out his term as Taoiseach. It is highly unlikely.

“It is a combination of everything. He has fought three general elections as leader. The one that was most successful was the one he was invisible in,” he said.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry said everyone supports the leader of the day. But it is incumbent on them to assess their own popularity. “There is an expectation from the grassroots within the party for quite some time that there be a new leader before the next election. I think the leader needs to come from Dublin. There are 50 seats in Dublin,” he said.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne said there are a lot of people in the party who would like to see Mr Martin do well but said problems do exist.

“He has long-term vision, but [some] would prefer if he engaged more beyond the small circle that surround him,” he said.

Offaly TD Barry Cowen told the Sunday Independent the Taoiseach should stand down before the election. "Nobody has a free pass. I personally — and I think a lot of the parliamentary party are of the same mind — I don't think he'll lead Fianna Fáil into the next election," he said.

One minister, speaking off the record, said: “Barry Cowen was on the money. There is not a snowball’s chance in hell in him leading us into the election.”

A spokesman for Mr Martin said the Taoiseach is completely focused on the important job of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, and delivering the programme for government on housing, health, education, and economic renewal.

“He is on the record stating his intention to serve as Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and then leading Fianna Fáil into the next election,” he said.