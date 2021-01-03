Covid-19: Six further deaths in Northern Ireland with 1,662 new cases

1,662 new cases Covid-19 have been confirmed in the North in the past 24 hours.

A further six deaths have also been reported by the Department of Health there.

507 people with Covid-19 are currently in the North's hospitals.

There are 36 patients with the virus in ICU.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated.



1, 662 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A further 6 deaths have been reported. https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/zACzoYxa4c — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 3, 2021