Covid-19: Six further deaths in Northern Ireland with 1,662 new cases

507 people with Covid-19 are currently in the North's hospitals.
Covid-19: Six further deaths in Northern Ireland with 1,662 new cases

An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod and COVID-19 virus testing procedures set-up beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. generic stock news health coronavirus covid-19 covid 19 covid19 pandemic testing test car drive in

Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 14:35

1,662 new cases Covid-19 have been confirmed in the North in the past 24 hours.

A further six deaths have also been reported by the Department of Health there.

507 people with Covid-19 are currently in the North's hospitals.

There are 36 patients with the virus in ICU.

Read More

CUH urges patients to contact GP services rather than A&E

More in this section

Brexit Northern Ireland has ‘gateway of opportunity’ following Brexit
School air quality stock Arlene Foster: Remote learning in Northern Ireland should only be for short period
CC VACCINE ANNOUNCEMENT Nursing home staff and residents to be vaccinated by end of January - Donnelly
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 30, 2020

Covid-19: 'Explosion' in cases will see hospitals 'get into difficulty, Leo Varadkar says

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices