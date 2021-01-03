Nursing home staff and residents to be vaccinated by end of January - Donnelly

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that around 40,000 residents and around 30,000 staff in Ireland’s nursing homes should expect to receive their jab over the coming weeks.
Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly: "We can suppress this virus again with everyone’s support."We will get through this difficult time." File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Steven Heaney

All nursing home residents and staff will receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of January.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the Minister said the commencement of the first vaccinations in the country earlier this week was “a huge milestone.” 

“Ireland has so far opted into five advanced purchase agreements for Covid-19 vaccines through the European Union.

"While the Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use here, Ireland has also signed up for both the Modern and AstraZeneca vaccines," he said.

It is estimated that roughly 7.6 million doses have been either ordered or pre ordered.

Mr Donnelly said the beginning of the country’s vaccination programme should provide the coutry with "a lot of hope as we look into this coming year.” 

“We will keep you updated on our progress with the vaccine rollout regularly,” he said.

In the interim, the Minister urged the public to adhere to the later public health guidelines and to “keep safe, stay home, wear masks and keep distance.” 

“We can suppress this virus again with everyone’s support. We will get through this difficult time. There are better days ahead,” he added.

Mr Donnelly also noted that vaccinations will be added to the existing Covid-19 data hub, which tracks daily case numbers.

Meanwhile, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said it hopes that Irish nursing home residents will have received their second vaccine doses by the end of February, but warned that significant Covid-19 outbreaks in facilities between now and then may slow the process.

