Met Éireann issue weather warning with icy temperatures expected

Potentially dangerous conditions are expected as widespread frost and ice are predicted. 
Temperatures look set to fall to minus 3 or 4 degrees. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 17:48
Ciarán Sunderland

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for tonight and tomorrow morning with temperatures set to fall to minus 3 or 4 degrees. 

The state broadcaster has said temperatures could be colder further away from the coasts. 

Icy conditions are predicted. Picture Denis Minihane.
Icy conditions are predicted. Picture Denis Minihane.

The warning applies for the entire country and is in place from 6pm this evening, Saturday until tomorrow morning at 10am, Sunday. 

A small craft warning is also in place with north to northeast winds set to reach force 6 at times today and tonight on coasts from Carlingford Lough to Carnsore Point and then Roches Point.

The icy conditions follow warnings of a cold snap over the next few days. 

Met Éireann

Saturday night: Very cold tonight with lows of minus 4 to minus 2 degrees. Colder locally inland with a sharp frost and icy conditions to form early in the night, while temperatures near the coast will linger at around freezing. 

Largely dry and clear with mist and fog pockets developing in places, however light to moderate northerly winds will bring isolated wintry showers to northern coasts towards morning.

Sunday: Frost and ice on untreated surfaces will be slow to clear tomorrow, Sunday. It will be dry in many areas with good sunshine and scattered showers near coasts. 

Some showers will drift further inland in Leinster during the evening, and may turn wintry. Bitterly cold throughout the day with highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees generally, in a light to moderate northeast breeze.

