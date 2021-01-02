Covid-19: 26 deaths and 3,576 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

The total number of cases in the North since the outbreak began has now reached 76,410. 
Strict Covid-19 measures have been in place in Northern Ireland since St Stephen's day. Picture: Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 14:58
Ciarán Sunderland

3,576 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland (NI) in the last two days.

There have also been 26 deaths confirmed by the NI Department of Health, one of the deaths was identified outside the 48 hour period.

There are currently 483 people with Covid-19 in the North's hospitals and 35 people with the virus are in intensive care.

The latest figures come as the ambulance service in Northern Ireland has warned of delays. 

Paramedic chiefs have warned that Covid-19 staff sickness absences could delay answers to 999 calls at one of the busiest times of year.

Around 160 employees were off work for pandemic-related reasons.

Response times for less urgent cases were expected to be increased and emergency callers could wait longer on the line. 

1,348 people have died in total from the virus. 

