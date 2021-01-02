Covid-positive mother overjoyed as gives birth to first baby of 2021

Jennifer McWilliams tested positive for Covid-19 on December 22 despite having no symptoms
Covid-positive mother overjoyed as gives birth to first baby of 2021

Jennifer McWilliams with Brody: 'We cannot believe that he is the first baby born in Ireland in 2021'

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 21:35
Liz Dunphy

The first baby born in Ireland in 2021 was little Brody McWilliam Brown, whose mum had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

"He's great. He's doing so well," his mum Jennifer McWilliams told the Irish Examiner from the National Maternity Hospital. 

It's a bit crazy. You want to leave all that [Covid-19] in 2020 but the first baby born was to a mum who had it."

Ms McWilliams, aged 19, was due to give birth on January 13, but went into hospital on December 31 with chest pains and was induced later that day after she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia. She gave birth at four seconds past midnight.

“Brody surprised us by coming early, it is a fantastic start to the new year," she said. 

"We cannot believe that he is the first baby born in Ireland in 2021!

"He certainly knows how to make an entrance!" 

Master of the National Maternity Hospital Professor Shane Higgins said it was "ironic" that the first baby born in 2021 was to a Covid-positive mother.

On December 22, Jennifer had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having no symptoms at the time. 

Brody McWilliams Brown, who weighed 7lbs 10oz, was born at four seconds past midnight. 
Brody McWilliams Brown, who weighed 7lbs 10oz, was born at four seconds past midnight. 

"I went into hospital with contracting pains as his head was engaging and the hospital ran blood tests and a Covid-19 test just to rule it out. They didn't think I had it but I tested positive."

Ms McWilliams lost her sense of taste shortly after the positive result but her main concern was for her baby.

That was the most alarming part. Could I have passed it to him? But my doctor said that most babies born to mothers with Covid have not contracted it and some have been born with the antibodies.  

"Hopefully he's one of them.

"My 10 days isolation is supposed to be up today but when I go home I'll still isolate just to be sure. I don't want to go out if I'm infectious.

Read More

More than 9,000 extra cases to be reported when system catches up - senior health official

"I would like to thank all the staff at The National Maternity Hospital who have just been brilliant and have taken the best care of both Brody and I despite me having Covid-19," she said.

At Cork University Maternity Hospital, another baby boy was born at one minute past midnight.

Parents Karen Clarke Foley and Michael Foley, from Macroom, were overjoyed to welcome their fourth boy to the family.

Micheal said that they have not chosen a name for the new baby yet.

Having one of the first babies of the year born during a pandemic has been a “surreal” experience but the family are “over the moon”, Michael said.

“It’s been such a hard year for so many people, everybody has endured in different ways. But we’ve been blessed that from the late spring we knew that, all going well, we had a baby coming. 

He gave us hope and brought us through the year. “He gave more to us during lockdown than he will ever know.

“No matter what’s happening around you, life always goes on. There’s a future and that future brings hope.”

Read More

Photo Essay: Working at Christmas - 'It was a special day'

More in this section

Motorists advised to take care as Met Éireann issues weather warning for icy temperatures  Motorists advised to take care as Met Éireann issues weather warning for icy temperatures 
Real IRA leaders appeal over conviction Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt dies
Covid-19: 26 deaths and 3,576 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland Covid-19: 26 deaths and 3,576 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland
babyplace: national maternity hospitalperson: jennifer mcwilliams
Aucklanders Encouraged To Vaccinate As Measles Cases Continue To Rise

'Beacon of light': Covid-19 vaccinations to begin in nursing homes on Monday 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices