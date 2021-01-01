Wrap up warm: Cold snap expected this weekend

Ireland could be entering into a cold snap with widespread frost and ice forming tonight.

Wintery showers tomorrow morning could bring a dusting of snow in some parts of the country with lowest temperatures of minus 3 degrees.

Carlow Weather predicts that temperatures will remain low over the weekend, staying below three degrees.

Minimum temperatures ranging -3 to 0 degrees with some fog patches. 🥶 🥶 (2/2)https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 1, 2021

Met Éireann

Saturday: Cold and icy in the morning with wintry showers spreading southwards over the country. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

Saturday night: Very cold on Saturday night with a widespread sharp ground frost and some icy patches. Overnight lows of -5 to plus 1 degrees, in light northerly winds.

Sunday: Frost and icy stretches will be slow to clear on Sunday morning. Temperatures through the day will rise only just above freezing in some places, with afternoon highs of just 2 to 4 degrees generally in a light to moderate northerly breeze, reaching 4 to 6 degrees in the northwest where winds will be fresh at times closer to the coast.

Sunday night: Minimum temperatures are expected to be between -3 and +2 degrees, coldest in the west with frost and icy patches.