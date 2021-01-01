Wrap up warm: Cold snap expected this weekend

Ireland could be entering into a cold snap with widespread frost and ice forming tonight.
Wintery showers tomorrow morning could bring a dusting of snow in some parts of the country with lowest temperatures of minus 3 degrees.
Carlow Weather predicts that temperatures will remain low over the weekend, staying below three degrees.
Minimum temperatures ranging -3 to 0 degrees with some fog patches. 🥶 🥶 (2/2)https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 1, 2021
Cold and icy in the morning with wintry showers spreading southwards over the country. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.
Very cold on Saturday night with a widespread sharp ground frost and some icy patches. Overnight lows of -5 to plus 1 degrees, in light northerly winds.
Frost and icy stretches will be slow to clear on Sunday morning. Temperatures through the day will rise only just above freezing in some places, with afternoon highs of just 2 to 4 degrees generally in a light to moderate northerly breeze, reaching 4 to 6 degrees in the northwest where winds will be fresh at times closer to the coast.
Minimum temperatures are expected to be between -3 and +2 degrees, coldest in the west with frost and icy patches.