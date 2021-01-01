Road Safety Authority reports 149 deaths in 2020 on Ireland's roads

Despite an increase in road fatalities this year, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has reported a 25% decrease in the number of serious and minor injury collisions compared to 2019.

There were 1,407 fewer serious and minor injury collisions recorded in 2020, but 149 people lost their lives on Ireland’s roads as a result of 138 crashes.

This compares to 140 lives lost in 129 crashes in 2019. These nine fatalities represent an increase of 6%.

The latest figures come as the Government's Road Safety Strategy 2013 to 2020 comes to an end. According to the RSA, Ireland is the second safest country in the EU for road travel and fourth in the world.

Statistics compiled by the RSA from An Garda Síochána fatal collision reports show:

11 fewer drivers lost their lives compared to 2019 with 74 deaths in 2019 vs 63 in 2020

11 more passengers died compared to last year with 15 deaths in 2019 compared to 26 fatalities in 2020

Five more pedestrians died in 2020 at 32 compared to 27, 2019

Eight cyclists died in 2019 compared to 10 in 2020

Speaking about the latest published statistics, Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA said: “I am saddened by the increase in road deaths, particularly following on from the two safest years on record for road fatalities in 2018 and 2019.

"Overall, our strategy to reduce road trauma is working; Between 2013 and 2019, Ireland saw a 26% reduction in road traffic fatalities, compared to just a 6% reduction across the whole of the Eu-27.

"Thanks to the success of the current road safety strategy (2013 - 2020) and the compliance of road users Ireland is viewed as a leader in road safety and is ranked as second safest in the EU and fourth globally."

Ms O'Donnell said a new strategy is being developed for the future aiming for zero deaths on Irish roads by 2050.

"It is important to acknowledge that many lives have been saved and the next strategy now being prepared will build on this progress.

"The Government sets ambitious road safety targets so that it will drive everyone involved in road safety to work tirelessly to save lives and prevent injuries.

"The next Government Road Safety Strategy will be even more challenging. It will be committed to ‘Vision Zero’, that is zero deaths on Irish roads by 2050. I look forward to its publications in the coming months,” she said.