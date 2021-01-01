Ireland can 'save lives' as it joins UN council

Ireland has a generational opportunity to save “hundreds of thousands” of lives as it takes its place on the supreme UN body charged with policing global peace and security, Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, has said.

Ireland joins the UN Security Council today for a two-year stint, some 20 years after it last sat on the UN’s most powerful body.

The 15-member committee is dominated by the so-called permanent five — the US, Russia, China, the UK and France.

Ireland looks set to have a central role, including chairing sub-committees, in major conflict areas — the Iranian Nuclear Deal; climate change and security; Syria, and Somalia — and on the committee on women, peace, and security.

“This is an opportunity where Ireland can have a direct impact and say on how the world is shaped for the next two years,” Mr Coveney told the Irish Examiner.

We have an opportunity to save lives, hundreds of thousands of them potentially, and impact on the quality of life for many, many people.

Mr Coveney said the Security Council was a much busier body now than when Ireland was last on it, with 31 conflict files compared to a dozen files 20 years ago.

He also said it was more divided with “particular tensions” between the US and Russia, and the US and China.

On specific areas, Ireland looks likely to be a “facilitator” on the Iranian Nuclear Deal (known as the JCPOA), meaning that Ireland will prepare the meetings.

Under JCPOA, Iran committed to opening up its nuclear programme to full inspection and pledged not to develop nuclear weapons and, in return, international sanctions would be lifted. Outgoing US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the deal in 2018.

Mr Coveney said JCPOA was "one of most divisive issues".

“It will be interesting for us if the Biden administration takes a different approach [to that of Mr Trump] and there’s a lot to suggest they might, and Ireland is likely to be involved in those discussions in a central way,” he said.

He said Ireland, and other countries, also expect significant changes in the US approach to other major issues, such as climate change and multilateralism in general.

Climate change

Climate change is another area in which Ireland expects to be involved, chairing a dedicated working group on climate change and security.

Another tense area Ireland is likely to be coordinating is the continuation of international humanitarian assistance into Syria.

The minister said the last remaining access point, in Turkey, looked set to close in the summer, placing the 3m people in camps in a vulnerable situation.

Policy areas Ireland is tipped to administer in some way include the women, peace and security committee, and the sanctions committee for Somalia.

One of the issues Ireland is best known for in the UN is in relation to its unbroken record on peacekeeping.

Asked about the ability of the Defence Forces to maintain this commitment, given the well-publicised issues of recruitment and retention, Mr Coveney said: “I hope our capacity on peacekeeping will increase actually over time.

It will take time, as we do have a recruitment and retention challenge in the Defence Forces.

Mr Coveney, who is also minister for defence, said these issues were being addressed, and pointed to the establishment of the Future of the Defence Forces Commission.