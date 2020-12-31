George Nkencho: Protest outside garda station following Dublin shooting

A protest took place this morning outside a garda station in Dublin following yesterday's fatal shooting by gardaí of a 27-year-old man.

The man, named as George Nkencho, is described as having suffered from significant personal issues and is understood to have lived with his parents.

The incident has been described as a "complete tragedy".

A number of shots, believed to be five, were discharged at the man, after apparent attempts to subdue him by two Tasers and pepper spray proved unsuccessful.

A video of the incident has been circulated widely online.

A statement purporting to be from Mr Nkencho's family has called on people not to share any video of the shooting.

The statement, signed by Mr Nkencho’s sister, thanked the public for their condolences and prayers.

“My siblings and I have witnessed the most traumatic experience of our lives as our brother was shot in front of us.

“George was suffering from serious mental illness and those who knew him know the type of person he was. He was not a thug or a criminal.

“My family greatly appreciate everything everyone is doing.”

The incident has led some to question the use of force by the gardaí.

Some on social media have compared the incident to high profile events in the US involving the death of black people at the hands of the police.

In their statement, gardaí said that: “Uniform, unarmed Gardaí responded to the scene and observed a male in possession of a knife. The male continued to threaten members of the public and unarmed Gardaí with the knife.

“Gardai followed the male on foot and in vehicles from the Hartstown Shopping Centre towards Manorsfields Drive, Dublin 15. During this period Gardaí were engaging with the male and encouraging him to drop the weapon.

“Members of the Armed Support Unit arrived at a scene in Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15.

“The Armed Support Unit were also threatened with a knife and implemented a graduated response where the use of less-lethal force options (taser and OC spray) was initially administered in an effort to resolve the incident. The less-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful.

“At approximately 12.35pm a member of the Armed Support Unit discharged a number of shots from his official firearm shooting the male.

“The male was treated at the scene by Garda Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics and transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.”

Earlier today, protesters knelt outside Blanchardstown Garda Station in memory of Mr Nkencho.

Scene of a protest outside Blanchardstown Garda Station #GeorgeNkencho pic.twitter.com/pg45Hpe2Gz — Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) December 31, 2020

Protesters are calling for the arrest of the officer who shot Mr Nkencho and say they want to receive daily updates on a Gsoc investigation into the incident.

These protesters held signs saying 'Black Lives Matter' and say they’re seeking justice for the victim.

An online petition calling for “answers” and “justice for George” has reached more than 4,000 signatures.

Meanwhile Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has urged people not to speculate online.

“My sympathies go to the family of the young man who lost his life in Clonee yesterday. Thoughts also with the Gardaí and shop workers who were involved in the incident.

“I would also urge people, especially public representatives, not to add to social media speculation about the incident. That is unhelpful at this stage.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that yesterday’s events were “extremely traumatic” for everyone involved.

She told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that gardaí “understand the concerns and the anguish that has been raised.

“I really can’t say anything more than there will be an investigation. The matter will be looked at, but obviously it’s extremely upsetting and traumatic to everybody involved.

“I want to again extend my sympathies to to everybody who has been impacted, in particular his family.”

Gardaí and Gsoc are both investigating the shooting.

Both investigations are continuing concurrently in line with the Memorandum of Understanding, Protocols and Agreement on Operational Matters between The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission and An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s incident. They are looking to speak to: