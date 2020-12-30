Covid-19 outbreak reported among staff at Dublin prison

An outbreak control team has been dispatched to Wheatfield Prison. Picture: Irish Prison Service

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 17:25
Steven Heaney

A number of staff members at a Dublin Prison have tested positive for Covid-19, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) has confirmed.

It is not yet known how many members of staff at Wheatfield Prison in Dublin 22 are affected. 

At Present, the IPS says no positive cases have been identified among members of the prison population.

In a statement issued this evening, the IPS says that, as a precaution, all prisoners and staff at the prison will soon receive Covid-19 tests. They will also be tested again one week later, "in order to provide an assured response to the current situation."

If any inmates at the prison fall ill with the virus, the IPS says its on-site healthcare team will provide them with medical support.

An outbreak control team has been dispatched to Wheatfield Prison to oversee these actions, and to prevent further spread of the virus there.

Wheatfield Prison has also asked that members of the public refrain from contacting them to find out if someone they know in the prison has tested positive. If a positive case is confirmed among the prison population, Wheatfield says it will notify the person's family members and friends.

The IPS says phone and video-calls will be allowed to continue at Wheatfield, and that and inmates will be permitted to leave their cells to shower, and for exercise.

The prison also says that it has adequate supplies of sanitiser and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help manage the outbreak.

