Covid-19: Six deaths and 2,143 new cases in Northern Ireland

There have been six more deaths related to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

A further 2,143 positive cases of the virus were also notified on Wednesday.

The figures come as it emerged that the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is expected to start in Northern Ireland next week.

Approval of the jab was announced by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday morning.

It has been given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann indicated that the rollout of this vaccine will start in Northern Ireland next week.

Some 33,683 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered in the region.

This includes 8,940 care home residents, 10,484 care home staff and 14,259 frontline health staff.

Mr Swann said 80% of all care homes in Northern Ireland have been reached.

“33,683 vaccinations in a short space of time is a significant achievement for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We are continuing to lead the way in delivering vaccine to our most vulnerable and our frontline workers, and I sincerely thank all those involved in making this possible, from the frontline vaccinators to the backroom pharmacy teams and those involved in storage and distribution who have worked incredibly hard to make sure the vaccine can be delivered to those who need it the most.”