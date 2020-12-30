Man shot after standoff with gardaí in Dublin

A man is being treated having been injured after a firearm was discharged after a standoff with gardaí in West Dublin.

A garda firearm “was discharged” during the incident, which took place in Clonee on the Meath and Dublin border.

Gardaí said that they are on the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 1pm in the Manorfield area.

In a statement from the garda press office, it was confirmed that “a Garda firearm was discharged during the course of the incident”.

Gardaí said that a man is currently being treated at the scene by paramedics.

