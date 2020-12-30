Covid-19: 454 people being treated in hospital as figure rises again

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen again.

The latest figures show that there are 454 people with the virus being treated in hospitals.

Yesterday, the figure jumped above 400 for the first time since May.

On Tuesday, 411 people were in hospital with Covid-19.

May 15 was the last time the number of hospitalisations topped 400, when there were 419 patients in hospital.

The rise in hospitalisations is coinciding with a rise in confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Ireland recorded its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began on Tuesday.

Some 1,546 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night as well as nine additional deaths.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to reduce their contacts.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations...we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of Covid-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives," the CMO said.

"Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community.

"You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell."

The first vaccination in Ireland took place yesterday.

Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old from Dublin, received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at St James’s Hospital.

Later today, the Cabinet will meet for an unscheduled meeting to discuss the rising cases and hospitalisations.

The Cabinet will discuss whether to completely shut down the country for up to six weeks or even longer.

Ministers will consider whether to re-introduce the 5km limit on non-essential travel and a ban on household visits, and whether to shut down non-essential retail.