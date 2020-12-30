Northern Ireland rollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab to start next week

The rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is expected to start in Northern Ireland next week.

Approval of the jab was announced by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday morning.

It has been given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann indicated that the rollout of this vaccine will start in Northern Ireland next week.

First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted her delight at the move.

“The world class strength & brilliance of UK scientists means our wider vaccination programme should start across Northern Ireland next week,” she tweeted.

Some 33,683 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered in the region.

This includes 8,940 care home residents, 10,484 care home staff and 14,259 frontline health staff.

Mr Swann said 80% of all care homes in Northern Ireland have been reached.

“33,683 vaccinations in a short space of time is a significant achievement for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We are continuing to lead the way in delivering vaccine to our most vulnerable and our frontline workers, and I sincerely thank all those involved in making this possible, from the frontline vaccinators to the backroom pharmacy teams and those involved in storage and distribution who have worked incredibly hard to make sure the vaccine can be delivered to those who need it the most.”

On Tuesday night, Mr Swann said he expected the vaccination rate to increase rapidly when the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab received approval.

He added: “The vaccine has brought a renewed hope as 2020 draws to a close and we move into a new year. I want people to be hopeful.

“But I also want people to remain cautious. It will take time before we see the true benefits of vaccination.

“So, for now, keep doing what you are doing. Keep any New Year celebrations within your existing household.

“Do the right thing and stick to the regulations to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and protect our health service.”