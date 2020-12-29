Gardaí seek help in finding missing Dublin man

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for the public's assistance in helping to locate a missing man.

Gheorghe Virvara, 36, is missing from the Burnell Court area of the Malahide Road in Dublin 17.

Mr Virvara was last seen at Father Collins Park, Clongriffin, Dublin 13 on December 27.

He is described as being 5'7" with dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardai in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.