Households generated 7% more recyclable waste this Christmas

The Covid-19 pandemic has not put a dent in Ireland’s appetite for recycling unlike other European countries, with a 7% rise this Christmas compared to last year.

Environmental non-profit organisation Repak said the nation was expected to generate over 81,000 tonnes of packaging waste during Christmas.

There was also a strong desire from more than a quarter of shoppers to support local business, Repak said, with its survey finding that 28% only bought presents from Irish retailers.

The environmental body said that while other countries such as the UK, France, and Italy saw waste collection and recycling services disrupted during the pandemic, Ireland’s services continued to run as normal throughout.

Some 86% of the 2,600 Irish people surveyed said it was important to be environmentally conscious when purchasing Christmas gifts this year.

Packaging waste from online retailers increased by what Repak called a “staggering” 15m standard-sized parcels in 2020.

Most of this waste will be generated in the coming weeks, it said.

With 84% shopping online more since the beginning of the pandemic, the packaging waste generated from online sales will create a heavy influx of materials for waste operators to process during Christmas, according to Repak.

CEO of Repak, Séamus Clancy said: "Christmas continues to be the busiest time of year for waste collectors across Ireland and I commend them for encouraging households to recycle more by accepting extra bags of recyclables if their recycling bins are full over the festive season.

There are many unsung heroes in the provision of waste services throughout the pandemic.

"In the first lockdown in March, Ireland was one of the few countries in Europe where waste collection, recycling services, and capacity needs were addressed, and the show carried on as normal.

“This was coordinated at a national level by the department, regional waste planning offices and implemented by the waste industry and we thank them for their hard work dealing with a service which many of us take for granted.”