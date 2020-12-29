Number of UFO sightings in Northern Ireland rose in 2020

Potential sightings of UFOs, including a man who said he had been delivered to Bangor Marina by extraterrestrials, were made to the PSNI this year.

Five other reported sightings across Lisburn, Bangor and Belfast were made in 2020, a figure which rose from four reports in 2019.

The first report came on March 13, according to data acquired by the PA news agency using the Freedom of Information Act.

In that call, there was a report of a UFO “with many flashing lights making no noise” hovering in the skies above Dunmurray on the outskirts of Lisburn for around 30 minutes.

Six days later on March 19, officers were told of a “flying object”, appearing to be solar panels in Bangor.

On April 3, there was a call about a “UFO going down the Springfield Road”. The PSNI log shows no description was made with this report.

Just over a month later on May 12, a man contacted police claiming to have been delivered by UFOs at Bangor Marina.

There was a break in reports until the end of the summer, with the next noted on August 22. In that call, there was a report of three UFOs flying over Belfast.

The final report of the year came on September 26 when a caller in the Ballygomartin area of Belfast said he had seen six UFOs flying in the sky over his house.

The PSNI said that no investigations were conducted in relation to any of these incidents.