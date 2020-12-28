Legislation around illegal sale of puppies not being enforced, Sinn Féin senator says

Legislation introduced in February around the sale of puppies is not being enforced, a Sinn Féin senator has said.

Regulations introduced last February by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine made it illegal for anybody to sell a dog younger than eight weeks old.

The regulations also require anyone selling five or more pets in one year to register the sales with the Department.

Specific information about the animal being advertised - namely, the microchip number of a dog being sold - is also supposed to be contained within any advertisements for them.

However, Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan says the Department has not yet taken any action against people found to be in breach of the legislation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to increased demand for pets, specifically dogs.

Some online advertisements currently list puppies for sale for over four or five times their usual value.

Sadly, dog-thefts have also increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic.

Sinn Féin senator, Lynn Boylan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In August, Donedeal.ie suspended listings advertising dogs for sale, following a marked increase in stolen dogs being advertised online.

Speaking on Newstalk this evening, Ms Boylan said that it can be very difficult for members of the public to verify if an advertisement for a puppy is legitimate or not.

She said that the February legislation could go some way toward dealing with the issue, but that it is not being properly enforced.

"We are very good at bringing in regulations and laws but very poor at enforcing them.

"The Department of Agriculture, who is responsible for enforcing these regulations, have confirmed that they have actually taken zero infringement procedures, despite the fact that the regulations have been in place since the first of February," she added.