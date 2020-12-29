€5.8m funding package to tackle educational disadvantage

The Government has announced that €5.8m has been granted for community education under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund, with the aim of increasing the participation of disadvantaged learners.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will announce details of the funding package today, with the money to be spread across 16 education and training board (ETB) areas.

Cork ETB will receive the highest amount, at €946,669, followed by City of Dublin ETB, with €925,141.

The fund was allocated as part of Budget 2021 and will look to build the digital infrastructure of community education providers, including through providing devices and software and increasing their capacity to deliver online learning.

"One of the things that the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted was educational inequality — be it a lack of devices like laptops or someone not having the connectivity to study online," said Mr Harris.

The funding I am announcing today is specifically designed to tackle those inequalities and support access to community education.

CEO of Solas, Andrew Brownlee, said: "Community education and the support that it provides in meeting the needs of marginalised and disadvantaged learners is a fundamental part of what further education and training offers.

"Solas and the 16 education and training boards nationwide were delighted to receive over 500 applications for this fund which will make a real difference for learners in local communities across Ireland whether it be through support around digital technologies, outreach, or individual learner assistance.

"As part of our Future FET strategy, we are committed to providing the right supports and facilitating participation by the most marginalised groups in society so that everyone has an opportunity to learn and develop."