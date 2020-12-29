€5.8m funding package to tackle educational disadvantage

Cork ETB will receive the highest amount, at €946,669
€5.8m funding package to tackle educational disadvantage

Minister Simon Harris will announce details of the funding package today, with the money to be spread across 16 education and training board areas. File photo: Brian Lawless

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 00:05
Noel Baker

The Government has announced that €5.8m has been granted for community education under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund, with the aim of increasing the participation of disadvantaged learners.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will announce details of the funding package today, with the money to be spread across 16 education and training board (ETB) areas. 

Cork ETB will receive the highest amount, at €946,669, followed by City of Dublin ETB, with €925,141.

The fund was allocated as part of Budget 2021 and will look to build the digital infrastructure of community education providers, including through providing devices and software and increasing their capacity to deliver online learning.

"One of the things that the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted was educational inequality — be it a lack of devices like laptops or someone not having the connectivity to study online," said Mr Harris. 

The funding I am announcing today is specifically designed to tackle those inequalities and support access to community education.

CEO of Solas, Andrew Brownlee, said: "Community education and the support that it provides in meeting the needs of marginalised and disadvantaged learners is a fundamental part of what further education and training offers. 

"Solas and the 16 education and training boards nationwide were delighted to receive over 500 applications for this fund which will make a real difference for learners in local communities across Ireland whether it be through support around digital technologies, outreach, or individual learner assistance. 

"As part of our Future FET strategy, we are committed to providing the right supports and facilitating participation by the most marginalised groups in society so that everyone has an opportunity to learn and develop."

Read More

Analysis: Wealth divides access to higher education

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Brexit talks are on the point of collapse in Brussels, as the UK and EU fail to reach agreement on key elements inclu Taoiseach acknowledges 'severe impact' of post-Brexit trade deal on Irish fishing sector
Brexit Brexit: Majority of Northern Ireland MPs will not back trade deal
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 7, 2020 CMO warning as third wave Covid-19 numbers exceed second wave total 
educational disadvantageperson: simon harrisorganisation: education and training boardsorganisation: solas
€5.8m funding package to tackle educational disadvantage

Legislation around illegal sale of puppies not being enforced, Sinn Féin senator says

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices