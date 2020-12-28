CMO warning as third wave Covid-19 numbers exceed second wave total 

The Chief Medical Officer has warned that the number of people hospitalised in the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has already exceeded the total registered in the second wave, with a sharp rise in the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in recent days.

Dr Tony Holohan outlined his concerns after latest figures showed 765 new confirmed cases of the virus and one additional death.

However, as with figures for the previous days, the number of new confirmed cases is likely to be lower than usual because of reductions in the number of people coming forward for testing over the busy Christmas period.

As Europe struggles to get to grips with the third wave of the virus, made more difficult by the latest variant, there has been a total of 2,205 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 86,894 confirmed cases.

As of 2pm today 359 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, 30 of whom were in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

There were 41 additional hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours, with five additional admissions to ICU.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men;

358 are women;

70% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

291 cases are located in Dublin;

63 are in Cork;

59 are in Monaghan;

49 are in Louth;

43 are in Meath;

and the remaining 260 cases are spread across all other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus here now stands at 220.1

The 7-day incidence rate is 140.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tomy Holohan, said: “The data we are reporting today are lower than days up to 26 December.

This, however, results from factors related to the time of the year, such as the lower rates of attendance and referrals and presentation for testing for several days over Christmas.

'Concerning trend' of increasing hospitalisations

"We look at many metrics when monitoring the disease severity of Covid-19," Dr Holohan said.

"Today we are reporting that we have now exceeded the cumulative number of people hospitalised in this third wave than in the second.

"Hospitalisations have increased sharply in the last two days. This is a concerning trend which reflects the sharp increase incidence we saw in the last 10 days.

We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing with a seven day average of over 9.2% up from 5.2% on December 18.

"This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities.

"This is just one more reason why we are strongly advising everyone to stay safely at home to avoid transmitting or catching this virus, as it continues to circulate widely."

The CMO also urged anyone who felt unwell to present themselves for testing.

"Know the symptoms and do not delay in phoning your GP for advice. Self-isolate in your room if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or change in sense of taste/smell," he said.

"If you are a household contact of a confirmed case, restrict your movements until your household member receives a negative test result.

"In addition to staying at home except for essential reasons, these important individual actions will help to stop the exponential spread of Covid-19 in our communities and in turn protect the most vulnerable, our healthcare system and those who work on the frontlines," he added.

News of the latest case total comes as Ireland prepares to begin vaccinations against the virus on Tuesday, one day earlier than initially planned.

The first jabs will be administered at four hospitals around the country - Beaumont and St James’s Hospitals in Dublin, Cork University Hospital and Galway University Hospital.

Nursing home residents and staff are among those who will receive the first doses of the vaccine in the coming days, with all public and private nursing homes to be completed by the end of February, according to HSE Boss, Paul Reid.