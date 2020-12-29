Covid-19: Croke Park in €437k deal to host criminal trials

Croke Park is to hold criminal trials for the first three months of 2021, with three court sittings and up to 200 court days over the period.

Last Autumn it emerged that Croke Park — more used to All-Ireland finals and big name music concerts — would be used to host long-running trials, with pressure on existing court facilities pushed to the limit by Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the Courts Service has now provided more detail as to how and when the trials will operate in the famous sporting venue, including that it will cost €437,000 for the duration of the contract.

Read More Air rage passenger fined €1,500 at Cork court

According to a Courts Service spokesman: "The new court facility will allow for three courts to sit, and it is planned to provide up to 200 court sitting days during the agreement, from January to March 2021 — this initiative is part of the execution of the Courts Service plan to ensure as much court business as possible can continue safely during the pandemic.

"To lessen the impact on the ordinary routine of those involved in criminal trials, those trials expected to take longer will be listed for Croke Park. Trial courts in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street will continue to focus on trials which typically take a shorter time to hear — minimising the turnover numbers who will need to attend the Croke Park facility."

The contract with Croke Park was signed by Angela Denning, CEO of the Courts Service and Mark Dorman, Head of Stadium at Croke Park.

The Courts Service said very specific requirements needed to be met in order to run hearings safely, particularly the need for different entry and exit routes for the different court users, as well as health and safety and ICT planning.

Ms Denning said: "We have been challenged across the country to try and facilitate criminal trials, in suitable and safe locations amidst our responsibilities to keep courts operational and staff, the judiciary, jurors and court users safe.

Outside Dublin we have been using 12 venues across the country and feedback from jurors and others has been very positive. We will use Croke Park to ensure this track record of safety is continued as we provide access to justice in safe and suitable conditions

In addition to the 12 trial centres already in use since trials recommenced in September 2020, there are already "well advanced" plans to add two additional centres in Sligo and Monaghan. The Courts Service is also actively looking at other suitable options to accommodate trials outside of Dublin.

It said the pandemic had also sped up work in digitising work within the courts, such as the increased use of video-links, filing online and introduced remote courts, telephone booking, and communicating with jurors via text.

In 2020 the Courts Service introduced and organised 2,100 virtual court hearings from April to December; facilitated 10,754 video calls from courts to prisons between March-November with the Irish Prison Service; and introduced the national roll-out of eLicensing.